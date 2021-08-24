Carnival cruise passenger dies after testing positive for COVID-19 onboard ship

The Carnival Vista cruise ship. RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

A Carnival cruise ship passenger died after testing positive for COVID-19 on the Carnival Vista ship.

The ship, which left Texas at the end of July, had 27 people test positive.

The passenger was admitted into a hospital in Belize and later evacuated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she died.

A passenger on board a Carnival cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, The New York Times reported

Over the course of 2 weeks, 27 people aboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship - including 26 crew members - were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the report. One of the infected, a passenger, later died, the Times reported.

The ship set sail from Galveston, Texas in late July. By early August, the vessel had the highest number of reported cases since June, according to the Times.

