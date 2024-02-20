Carnival cruise passenger pleads guilty to assaulting another guest, striking their face

A Carnival Cruise Line passenger pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting another guest, at one point smashing a glass in their face.

Michael Truman, 39, assaulted the man on the line’s Carnival Magic ship in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release. During a show on board, the fellow passenger – identified as J.H. – asked Truman twice to quiet down before attempting to ask the crew for help, according to court documents.

“As J.H. attempted to walk past Truman to leave, Truman picked up his drink glass and smashed it into J.H.’s face,” an affidavit signed by Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Sean Danaher said. “Truman then got on top of J.H. and began striking him.”

The ship was about 123 nautical miles from shore during the Oct. 20 incident, with the Massachusetts island of Nantucket the closest landmass.

J.H. had face lacerations and needed approximately 19 stitches. His wife said Truman appeared to be drunk at the time, according to the affidavit.

Ship security later found Truman in his cabin, where he said he had been clapping a lot, and the other man asked him to "stop clapping so loud." He also said he had three or four alcoholic drinks that day and that he hit the man “after the other individual swung at him.”

“Truman repeatedly claimed that he had been defending himself,” the affidavit said. He said he did not know what he had hit the other guest with.

“A broken old fashioned/lowball cocktail glass was found in the vicinity of the assault,” the documents said. Carnival and an attorney for Truman did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s requests for comment.

He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival cruise guest pleads guilty to assaulting fellow passenger