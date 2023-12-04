Carnival cruise passengers injured in automobile accident at Galveston port

Carnival Cruise Line passengers were injured in an automobile accident at the Port of Galveston in Texas over the weekend.

Four pedestrians were struck by a private vehicle at Cruise Terminal 28 on Saturday morning and taken to the hospital, the port said in a news release. The Port of Galveston Police Department is investigating the incident.

The pedestrians were part of a family of six passengers who had debarked from the line’s Carnival Dream ship, cruise line spokesperson Matt Lupoli told USA TODAY. The vessel had returned from a six-day, round-trip Western Caribbean cruise with stops in Costa Maya Cozumel in Mexico and Roatan, Honduras that departed on Nov. 26, according to CruiseMapper.

Two of the guests were admitted to University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital for observation and were expected to be able to go home on Sunday, Lupoli said in an email. The line’s Care Team “supported the family and made hotel arrangements,” he added.

Cruise ship medical facilities: What happens if you get sick or injured (or bitten by a monkey)

Carnival and the Port of Galveston did not have additional details to share.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival cruise passengers hospitalized after being struck by vehicle