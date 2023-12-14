Carnival cruise ship rescues men stuck at sea after cargo vessel capsizes

A Carnival Cruise Line ship rescued six people after their vessel capsized.

Carnival Vista brought six men on board early Wednesday morning near the Dominican Republic after they got stranded overnight. The men had been in a small cargo vessel.

“Carnival Vista’s officers under the direction of Captain Paolo Severini immediately altered the ship’s course, in coordination with Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, when an onboard monitoring system received an emergency alert,” the cruise line said in a news release.

The ship’s officers located the men on a life raft. Vista is on a six-day Caribbean cruise that departed from Florida’s Port Canaveral on Sunday, according to CruiseMapper.

Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli did not have any additional information about who the men were.

A Coast Guard Operation Turks and Caicos MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew later rescued six other crew members after Carnival notified officials they were missing. They were holding onto debris of the vessel, named Two Brothers, which sank approximately 30 miles north of Puerto Plata.

The survivors “were reported in good health,” the Coast Guard said in a news release. Officials advised that Carnival Vista resume its route and the ship continued to its planned stop at Amber Cove on Wednesday.

The news comes after another Carnival ship, Mardi Gras, rescued a couple stuck at sea in a sailboat in August.

