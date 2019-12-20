Carnival Glory runs into other Carnival cruise ship in Mexico, injures 6

One Carnival cruise ship ran into another Friday morning in Cozumel, Mexico, injuring six people, the company said in a statement.

"Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," Carnival said in the statement provided to USA TODAY by Carnival representative Chelsea Stromfeld.

"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship," the statement continued. "We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel."

Initially, the company said one passenger was injured on the Carnival Glory when a group of passengers were being evacuated from a dining room. The company later said that a total of six passengers sought treatment for minor injuries.

The Carnival Glory, pictured, was maneuvering to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, when it made contact with another ship, the Carnival Legend. More

The Carnival Glory is 952 feet long and can accommodate nearly 3,000 passengers. It departs from New Orleans and cruises to the Caribbean.

The Carnival Legend is 963 feet long and can accommodate more than 2,000 passengers. It departs from Baltimore; Barcelona; London; New York; Tampa, Florida; and Venice, Italy; and cruises across the Atlantic.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to a portion of the Glory's deck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico; six injured