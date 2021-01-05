Carnival just debuted a new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard that will set sail in April - see inside the Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival's latest cruise ship, the Mardi Gras, will begin sailing this April.

The cruise ship has a roller coaster, several water slides, and eateries by celebrities like Guy Fieri and Shaquille O'Neal.

"Notwithstanding the delays related to the pandemic, there is tremendous enthusiasm and pent-up demand for this ship," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Carnival's latest giant cruise ship, the Mardi Gras, is set to begin sailing this April .

The new cruise ship's name is a direct reference to Carnival's former 1972 Mardi Gras cruise ship. But unlike the previous iteration, the new Mardi Gras holds a series of North American cruising firsts, such as the first cruise to have a roller coaster, and the first to be powered by the environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas, according to Carnival.

Read more: Carnival and Royal Caribbean salaries revealed: From $32,000 to $383,000, here's how much the cruise industry's power players pay some of their employees

However, eager cruisegoers will have to wait a bit longer to board the Mardi Gras. As of now, many big cruise lines won't see any US sailings until March. The Mardi Gras specifically - which was constructed in Finland - will have its first seven-day sail from Florida to the Caribbean on April 24.

Like other cruise ships, the Mardi Gras' debut was pushed back due to COVID-19. However, while the cruise industry was initially decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, key players like Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean have managed to stay resilient.

"Notwithstanding the delays related to the pandemic, there is tremendous enthusiasm and pent-up demand for this ship," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

Read more: COVID-19 has created a once-in-a-lifetime crisis for Carnival and Royal Caribbean, but after surviving hijackings and shipwrecks, the industry looks unsinkable

Story continues

Keep scrolling to see its latest endeavor:

Cruise ships have become more elaborate over the years, and the Mardi Gras is no exception.

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

The Mardi Gras offers a wide array of entertainment amenities, from a roller coaster to celebrity dining options, to a bar that serves drinks with gold.

The Brass Magnolia inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

The list of celebrity dining options include eateries by Emeril Lagasse …

Emeril's Bistro 1396 on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras. Carnival

Shaquille O'Neal …

Big Chicken on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

… and Guy Fieri.

Guy's Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras. Carnival

The ship is divided into six zones, each with different themes and purposes.

The Alchemy Bar inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

The first zone is the Grand Central, which has an atrium, cafe, bar, sushi restaurant …

The grand central atrium inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

… teppanyaki restaurant, comedy club, and piano bar.

The comedy club on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras. Carnival

The three-deck atrium at the center of the cruise ship is lined with large windows and LED screens.

The grand central atrium inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

At night, the atrium turns into a venue for live shows, such as aerial performances.

The atrium in Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras. Carnival

The next zone is the French Quarter, unsurprisingly inspired by New Orleans.

The Fortune Teller inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Here, visitors can find Emeril's Bistro 1396, the Brass Magnolia bar with live jazz, and the Fortune Teller bar.

Emeril's Bistro 1396 inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Next is the Summer Landing zone with Guy Fieri's barbecue and brewhouse eatery, swimming areas …

Guy’s Pig and Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

… a poolside bar, a soft serve station, and a military tribute lounge.

The Watering Hole inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Moving along to the La Piazza zone, which is all things Italian.

The Cucina inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Here, guests can find Italian eateries, live music, and a Mediterranean seafood joint.

La Piazza inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

Next on the list is the Lido Zone, which is filled with a tiki bar, international street food joints …

The RedFrog Tiki Bar inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

O'Neal's chicken restaurant, Fieri's burger joint …

Guy's Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras. Carnival

… a New England seafood spot, another soft serve area, and a taco eatery.

The Lido zone on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

The final zone, the Ultimate Playground, lives up to its name. It has an electric roller coaster, mini-golf course …

The roller coaster and WaterWorks zone on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

… basketball, ropes, and the WaterWorks play area with plenty of water slides.

WaterWorks on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

The roller coaster sits on an 800-foot track and can hit speeds up to 40-miles-per-hour.

The roller coaster on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

Source: Carnival

Onboard entertainment also includes a live Family Feud set that guests can partake in, a spa, and adults-only sections.

The Family Feud on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

All of these features can be found along the cruise ship's 19 decks.

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

In total, the Mardi Gras is 1,115 feet long with a 138-foot long beam.

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship Carnival

This size allows the Mardi Gras to accommodate over 5,200 guests with the ship's 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites.

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship Carnival

The ship can also accommodate 2,000 crew members.

The signing ceremony for Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

According to a report by Bloomberg, the mega cruise also has Carnival's largest medical center.

La Piazza inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Source: Bloomberg

Bookings currently start at $539 per person for the interior rooms.

The Family Harbor staterooms on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

This booking price shoots up significantly for guests interested in upgraded rooms.

The Excel suite on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

Those looking for an extra luxurious experience can splurge on the list of suites, some of which include outdoor private jacuzzis and walk-in closets.

The Excel suite's balcony on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

Suite customers also get access to the Loft 19, a private "retreat"-like outdoor lounge area.

The Loft 19 on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival

Interested customers can now book a Mardi Gras trip on Carnival's website.

The Fortune Teller inside Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras ship. Carnival Cruise Line

Source: Carnival

Read the original article on Business Insider