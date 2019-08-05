Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Carnival plc (LON:CCL), it is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company with a great history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Carnival here.

Established dividend payer with proven track record

CCL delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 7.1% in the most recent year Unsurprisingly, CCL surpassed the industry return of 4.7%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward.

LSE:CCL Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

CCL is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

LSE:CCL Historical Dividend Yield, August 5th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Carnival, I've put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CCL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CCL’s outlook. Financial Health: Are CCL’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CCL? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.