Carnival’s Princess Cruises, Holland America are set to restart U.S. cruises this summer

Devoun Cetoute
·2 min read

Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line will resume voyages in the U.S. this summer, starting with Alaska sailings.

Carnival Corporation on Thursday announced that its three cruise lines will begin seven-day excursions — from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska — in July.

“We are excited to once again serve our guests from the U.S., and we express our deep gratitude to all national, state and local officials who have worked collaboratively with us, the CDC and our entire industry to make this possible,” said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, in a statement.

The move comes after the passing of the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The act, which has yet to be signed by President Joe Biden, temporarily lifts the requirement for cruise ships to stop in Canada during a voyage under the Passenger Vessel Services Act. However, Carnival says its itineraries are planned around fulfilling obligations under the measure.

These Carnival Alaska cruises are available for those who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the beginning of the cruise, and have proof of inoculation. Crew vaccinations will be done as well, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven-day cruises onboard the Majestic Princess. Visits to Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan are scheduled.

Holland America Line will resume its cruise operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24, with 10 Saturday departures that are set through October 2.

Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, with weekly departures through September 14 aboard Carnival Miracle. There are seven 7-day cruises; an 8-day cruise begins September 14.

Carnival Cruise Line is also working to finalize its plans to operate Carnival Horizon from Miami, in addition to Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston in July, the company said.

Recommended Stories

  • Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

    Congress has voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada, a step that could clear the way for cruises later this year. The legislation approved by the House on Thursday goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. “This legislation is literally a lifeline for so many of Alaska’s small businesses that were struggling, and it means jobs for more Alaskans this summer," said Sarah Leonard, president of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

  • Large container ship docks at NY-NJ port

    The largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast passed under the Bayonne Bridge Thursday and docked at Elizabeth Port Authority Marine Terminal in New Jersey. (May 20)

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Selling Voyages to Alaska for This Summer

    The move comes as the The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act has been introduced to allow cruise ships to head to the state.

  • The Queen Mary is at risk of flooding or capsizing without critical repairs, a new report finds

    The vessel needs $23 million in repairs to keep it afloat over the next two years, according to the report.

  • The Return to Cruising is On the Horizon

    Travel Expert Michaela Guzy Discusses Travel Trends, the Comeback of the Great Cruise Vacation, and How Norwegian Cruise Line is Elevating the Guest Experience

  • Cruise Lines Announce Itineraries to Alaska After Legislation Allowing Ships to Avoid Canada Passes

    Cruise lines including Princess and Holland America debuted Alaska sailings slated to start in July.

  • 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline spy photos show tow hooks, skid plate

    A Ford Expedition Timberline is expected to join the lineup for 2022, slotting in alongside the recently revealed Explorer of the same name and sporting a similar set of upgrades and aesthetic cues. What might otherwise be a fairly anonymous prototype is exposed here thanks to the telltale orange recovery hooks clearly visible in the front bumper, as well as the aluminum skid plate. This is likely the same vehicle (though perhaps not the exact same prototype) that was caught by spy photographers late last year with significantly more camo.

  • A 61-year-old Alaska man describes brutal bear attack: 'He cracked all the bones and part of my head'

    Alaskan State Troopers said Allen Dewitt Minish was surveying a wooded area near Gulkana, Alaska, when he encountered the brown bear.

  • ‘If it killed me, it killed me.’ Survivor recounts brutal bear attack in Alaska wild

    “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary.”

  • Oatmeal Can Be Good For Weight Loss If You Prepare It Using These Dietitian-Approved Tips

    Ok, this sounds delicious.

  • 10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling

    Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 30 feet (9 meters) away. “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary,” Minish said by phone Wednesday from his hospital bed in Anchorage, a day after being mauled by the bear in a chance encounter. The mauling left Minish with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep that the doctor said he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a 4½-hour surgery.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials sent Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas firm, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tent, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and is now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are open for submissions - here are the most hilarious photos so far

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild. The 2021 contest is open for submissions until June 30.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.