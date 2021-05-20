Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Norwegian announce plans to resume cruising this summer

Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp. lines Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line announced plans to resume cruising this summer, including some voyages to Alaska after the U.S. Senate passed a bill last week that could help save the state's upcoming cruise season.

The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which passed unanimously, would temporarily allow large cruise ships to skip required stops in Canadian ports while traveling between Washington and Alaska.

U.S. federal law prohibits foreign-registered ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port between the U.S. stops. Most large cruise ships visiting Alaska are registered in foreign countries.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also last week issued updated guidance on mask mandates for vaccinated people, allowing them to go without masks and socially distance in most places.

CDC issues new guidance: Test cruises with volunteer passengers are on the horizon

Carnival Cruise Line: Aims for July restart from Florida and Texas, cancels other sailings through July

Carnival Corp. said Thursday in a statement provided by spokesperson Roger Frizzell, that the plans to resume sailing with paying passengers came based on the CDC's recent guidance, collaboration with Alaskan officials.

Each cruise line will resume with one ship sailing round trip.

To board, passengers will be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated 14 days ahead of the cruise's start date. Carnival Corp. hasn't announced a decision on whether vaccines will be required more broadly.

"Our highest responsibility and top priority are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp., said in a statement.

Resuming sailings

Princess Cruises will resume sailings in Alaska July 25 and seven-day cruises on the Majestic Princess will run through Sept. 26 visiting ports, glaciers and other attractions, such as Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Ketchikan and Juneau.

Story continues

Holland America Line will start Alaska seven-day sailings on the Nieuw Amsterdam with port calls at Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan departing July 24 with 11 Saturday departure dates scheduled to run through Oct. 2.

Meanwhile, Carnival Corp.'s flagship line, Carnival Cruise Line will have one ship, the Carnival Miracle sail from Seattle for seven-day cruises with departures starting July 27 and running through Sept. 14 with port calls in Skagway, Ketchikan, Juneau and scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The Sept. 14 departure is for an eight-day cruise and will include an extra stop in Icy Strait Point.

Carnival is also working on finalizing plans for Carnival Horizon to sail from Miami, and for Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze to sail from Galveston in July with final details expected next week.

Norwegian, which announced a vaccine requirement for all passengers and crew on all of its ships in April, expressed its commitment to safety and to working with the CDC when ticket sales were announced.

"We remain optimistic that by working with the CDC and local port and government authorities in the destinations we visit that we will be able to resume safe cruising in the U.S. this summer," a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said to Alaska's News Source on Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale for trips on the company's Norwegian Bliss ship for August through the end of the season. The statement from the cruise line did not specify what the end of the season would be. In the past, ships have visited southeast Alaska into September.

Tourism is an important industry in Alaska, particularly for many southeast Alaska communities heavily reliant on cruise ship passengers. The tourism sector was hard hit by the pandemic last year, with sailings canceled.

The federal legislation, introduced by Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, would still have to be passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill would temporarily alleviate restrictions for cruise ships transporting passengers between Washington and Alaska and allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without requiring they stop in Canada. Murkowski has said her bill is in response to measures put in place by Canada that restrict cruise ships in Canadian waters until 2022.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian, Carnival, Princess announce plans to resume cruising in Alaska