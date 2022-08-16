Carnival ride estimated to cost $60,000 stolen from Moraine business; Police looking for suspect

Surveillance footage shows the moment a carnival ride was stolen from a banquet hall in Moraine.

Video provided by Mandalay Banquet Center shows a truck pulling up Sunday night.

A man gets out of the truck, hooks up a carnival ride in the parking lot and drives up.

The same truck showed up again Monday morning. The suspect gets out of the truck and looks at the golf carts on property.

According to authorities the suspect is said to also taken a Zero Turn Mower.

According to a police report, a man who worked at the banquet center told officers that Sunday just before 8 p.m. a white and tan Chevrolet Silverado pulled into the lot and stole a carnival ride that was parked to the west of the building.

The employee told police that the carnival ride, described as a “Rocket Ship Carnival Ride”, was attached to a trailer waiting to be picked up by the rental company Bluegrass Rides and Inflatables.

Police contacted a man who said to have worked for Bluegrass Rides and Inflatables who estimated the value of the ride to be around $60,000.

Moraine police said they later located the carnival ride in Dayton. The mower has not be located.

Police have not identified a suspect or taken them into custody.

We will update this story as we learn more.












































