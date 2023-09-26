Carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting child at La Crescent Applefest last week

Sep. 25—CALEDONIA, Minn. — A 33-year-old carnival worker is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at La Crescent's Applefest on Sept. 15, according to charges filed in Houston County District Court.

Peter John Guse, of Mapleton, Minnesota, is facing one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for nonconsensual sexual contact, a gross misdemeanor, and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Guse was released on $1,000 conditional bail following a Sept. 18 court hearing. Judge Carmaine Sturino ordered Guse to have no contact with children while he is out on bail. Guse's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Mandi Lenser, president of La Crescent Apple Festival Inc., said the organization was "deeply saddened and disturbed" to hear about the alleged incident.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and their family during this incredibly challenging time," she wrote in a statement to the Post Bulletin. "The safety and well-being of all attendees, especially children, is of paramount importance to us."

While Guse is not directly affiliated with La Crescent Applefest, the organization is fully cooperating with law enforcement, according to Lenser.

Lenser did not respond to a question regarding who Guse was employed by while working at the festival.

"Considering this incident, we are reviewing our security protocols and will take all necessary measures to enhance the safety measures at our future events," Lenser wrote. "Once again, our thoughts are with the victim and their family. We are committed to doing everything in our power to support them through this difficult time."

According to the criminal complaint:

A juvenile female, whose age is not listed in the criminal complaint, told an officer with the La Crescent Police Department on Sept. 15 that Guse had sexually assaulted her while she was on a carousel at the event.

Guse was running the carousel at the time.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.