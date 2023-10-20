Carnival Worker Hangs 30 Feet Up to Protect Child

A carnival worker hung 30 feet in the air to protect a little girl. This happened at the Groves Pecan Festival in Groves, Texas. Eyewitnesses say the ride operator was helping a 12-year-old girl get into the cabin when a strong gust of wind sent it skyward. The man’s legs dangled as he tried to protect the child from falling out of the ride’s open door. It reportedly took around 3 minutes before other fair workers got control of the stuck machinery and were able to bring them down.

View comments