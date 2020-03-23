Carnival's CEO says the coronavirus can be contained on cruises because 'the ship is so large' amid criticism of the company's slow reaction to the pandemic

Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp., holds up the company's new Ocean Medallion, a small wearable for their cruise ship passengers, during his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas.

Carnival's Diamond Princess cruise ship became a hotbed for infection in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, infecting more than 700 passengers and crew members on board.

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said his company wasn't to blame for the outbreak on the Diamond Princess.

He said "cruise ships are not a source for coronavirus" and claimed that the infections on the Diamond Princess occurred "when no one understood hardly anything."

Donald's remarks come after cruise ship and health experts criticized Carnival's slow response to address the infections on board the Diamond Princess and to halt global operations in the midst of the pandemic.

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald deflected blame for the company's response to the outbreak Diamond Princess cruise ship, saying in an interview on "Axios on HBO" with journalist Dion Rabouin that a cruise ship is not a riskier environment for infection despite its shared swimming pools, compact spaces and quarters, and shared meals in large dining rooms.

"It's more like Central Park. There's lots of natural social distancing [because] the ship is so large. People are not always gathered and clumped together," Donald told Axios.

Carnival has recently come under fire from both health officials and cruise industry experts for several major missteps in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On February 4, Carnival discovered 10 people onboard its Diamond Princess cruise ship had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At its home port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, after a nearly month-long ordeal of quarantine orders and disease response more than 700 passengers and crew members were infected in what has been called "a floating epidemiological disaster."

"I'd like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed," Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told USA Today. "People were getting infected on that ship. Something went awry."

It took more than a month for the company to suspend operations

Despite having knowledge of the rapidly spreading virus and several COVID-19 cases onboard several ships, Carnival did not suspend its global operations until five days after the CDC first warned Americans that it "should not travel by cruise ship."

"Cruise ships are not a source for coronavirus. We have hundreds of cruise ships out there. Very few had cases on them," Donald said in an interview. "The one that had the most cases was very early on, when no one understood hardly anything."

Shared swimming pools, compact and enclosed spaces and quarters, frequently touched surfaces from handrails to slot machines, and meals shared with hundreds create an "increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment," according to a warning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning issued on March 8.

There have been at least eight cruise ships with confirmed coronavirus cases across the entire industry, including the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, A Sara, MSC Meraviglia, Costa Luminosa, MS Braemar, Silver Shadow, and the Silver Explorer.

Carnival and other major cruise companies, halted all travel only after the State Department advised Americans not to travel on cruise ships and the CDC published a no-sail order on March 13. Roger Frizzell, Carnival's chief communications officer, told Business Insider that the company's brands "recently voluntarily paused any new sailings around the world as information evolved on COVID-19."

In his Axios interview, Donald countered the CDC's assessment that cruise ships are a breeding ground for infection, claiming that "a cruise ship is not a riskier environment." The CEO claimed that the large cruise ships were less like a crowded theater or arena, but more like New York City's Central Park.

"Today's cruise ships are extremely spacious, certainly more so than close-contact seating environments in communities at sporting events, schools, churches, etc, that were not shut down until just recently," Frizzell told Business Insider.

Donald acknowledged that while there is a lot of social interaction on board cruise ships, he argued that they are better suited to "control the spread" of infection with its medical isolation protocols than a public library, restaurant, or school.