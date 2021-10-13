Carnrike homicide trial postponed until January

Oct. 13—Statements Paul V. Carnrike Jr. made to authorities in connection with his cousin's shooting death last year may be used at his upcoming homicide trial, but the trial itself has been postponed until early next year.

At a hearing Tuesday, Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro ruled statements Carnrike made to authorities in a recorded interview about two hours following the shooting and a separate recorded interview with police three days later were admissible at trial.

Carnrike was scheduled to go on trial in county court in November, but Spataro did grant a defense request for a continuance for testing a liquor bottle and glass gathered as evidence in the case for potential DNA. The continuance has postponed Carnrike's trial until the January 2022 criminal trial term.

Carnrike, 50, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal homicide for allegedly shooting Michael G. Thieme, 50, of Corry, seven times with a 9mm inside Carnrike's trailer home at 26180 State Highway 8 in Bloomfield Township, around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020.

George Schroeck Jr., Carnrike's defense attorney, had sought to suppress recorded a statement Carnrike had given to police at the Corry barracks following the shooting. Schroeck had argued the statement shouldn't be used because the initial three to four minutes of the interview weren't recorded and Carnrike didn't sign the written Miranda warning on constitutional rights before being interviewed at the barracks.

However, multiple witnesses, including Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz, testified Carnrike's rights had been protected. Schultz had testified that he, along with several state troopers, witnessed Carnrike be read his constitutional rights in the barracks' interview room via video link. Schultz had testified it was noticed the interview wasn't being recorded and the video camera's recording mechanism was then switched on.

In making his ruling, Spataro noted that in both the Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, 2020 interviews, no threats were made by authorities toward Carnrike and at no time did Carnrike request a lawyer or ask to discontinue either interview.

Spataro said that during the Dec. 1 interview, Carnrike was read his constitutional rights three times and each time waived his rights knowingly and voluntarily.

The judge said the video interviews showed Carnrike "wanted to tell his story" to police and "was coherent in telling his story."

Spataro added the video interviews also showed "nothing to suggest (interview) conditions were oppressive."

