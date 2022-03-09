Carnrike pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter

Mar. 9—A Bloomfield Township man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and been sentenced in connection with the 2020 shooting death of his cousin.

In accepting Paul V. Carnrike Jr.'s plea at the end of a more-than-two-hour hearing Tuesday, Crawford County President Judge John Spataro then agreed to impose a sentence of jail followed by probation.

In pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend Carnrike's plea and sentencing hearing at the Crawford County Judicial Center in Meadville.

Carnrike, 51, was to go on trial next week in county court on one count of criminal homicide for the alleged slaying of his cousin, Michael G. Thieme, 50, of Corry, during Thanksgiving weekend in 2020.

At a pretrial hearing Tuesday in county court, George Schroeck Jr., Carnrike's defense attorney, and Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told Spataro a plea agreement was reached with agreed-upon jail and probationary terms.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Carnrike with homicide for allegedly shooting Thieme multiple times inside Carnrike's trailer home at 26180 State Highway 8 in Bloomfield Township. The home is located about 3 miles north of Canadohta Lake on Route 8.

Police allege Carnrike shot Thieme seven times with a 9mm handgun inside the home around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020. Police allege Carnrike shot through a bedroom door and closet wall.

Thieme was found dead in a bedroom doorway at the rear of the home.

Carnrike told police he was defending himself from both unwanted advances and threats from Thieme. Carnrike told police he is transgender and prefers to be called Annie.

Under the terms of the agreement, Carnrike will serve a total of 18 months to five years less one day in jail followed five years of probation for pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter. He also must pay $3,630 in restitution plus court costs.

Carnrike was facing a maximum of 10 to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter. The standard range sentence for Carnrike for voluntary manslaughter, based on his minor prior record, was three years to five and a half years.

Also under the agreement, there is no deadly weapons enhancement, which would have added 13 months to the sentence. Carnike's probation also may be terminated early if he petitions the court.

Carnrike has been lodged in the Crawford County Correctional Facility since his arrest Dec. 2, 2020, giving him 461 jail days credit.

Under the plea and sentencing agreement, Carnrike is eligible for parole May 31 of this year. If paroled, he then would serve the remaining three and a half years of the jail sentence on parole, followed by the five years of probation.

Before imposing sentence, Spataro asked if Carnrike had any comment, to which Carnrike said, "No. I don't think it would do any good."

In handing down a sentence that was below the guidelines, Spataro said it is "exactly the type of human tragedy that touches everyone involved."

The judge called the plea agreement and sentence reached "a reasonable approach to a sad and tragic situation" that involved two cousins.

Following sentencing, DA DiGiacomo told the Tribune the case was "a difficult situation for the entire family" because the two involved were relatives.

"From the commonwealth's perspective, this was a good outcome; based on all the facts and evidence this was a fair outcome as the judge said," DiGiacomo said.

"He (Carnrike) had a belief that it was a justified killing, but that belief was unreasonable," she added. "We were prepared to present evidence that the killing was not justifiable."

Defense attorney Schroeck called it "a fair and honest plea agreement from the district attorney" based on the circumstances of the case.

