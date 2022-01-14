Carol Cone ON PURPOSE Releases 2021 Year in Review

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

CCOP's Client Snapshot

The Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) team is proud to share our 2021 Year in Review.

In 2021, we partnered with 18 high-impact clients, representing:

14 industries

30+ social issues

$126B+ revenue

multiple countries

We are honored to share that our work earned clients 6 awards.

Our team was committed to advancing the field of purpose, including:

26 editions of our newsletter, Purposeful Connections

25 episodes of our podcast, Purpose 360 (including our #1 episode of the year with Paul Polman)

11 virtual speeches and presentations

4 university courses

CCOP's core team more than doubled this year as we brought on top talent to provide exceptional service to clients. Our team members gave back with their time and talents, resulting in:

1,200+ hours of volunteering and public service

1,400+ hours of pro bono services

In 2022, expect authenticity to be a core tenet of efffective purpose initiatives, as more organizations work to embed purpose in their operations and culture. Climate and equity will continue to be leading issues on a macro level, and will increasingly intersect with organizations' social impact efforts. Employees will lead the call for purpose in 2022.

