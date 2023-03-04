Carol Stream man, 35, dies in custody at Cook County Jail, officials say

A Cook County Jail detainee was found unresponsive in his bed Friday morning, officials said.

Melvin Turner was pronounced dead at 9:19. a.m. at the jail, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, staff found Turner in his bed in the jail’s residential treatment unit and called 911 and the Cermak Health Services staff began life saving measures until Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrived, a Cook County Sheriff’s spokesman said in a news release.

Turner, of Carol Stream, was placed on electronic monitoring in February after charges of retail theft but was re-incarcerated at Cook County Jail late Thursday night after his housing site refused him when has discharged from Jackson Park Hospital, the statement said.

Once discharged from Jackson Park, sheriff’s Electronic Monitoring Unit investigators took him to the jail, where he was evaluated by Cermak Health Services staff before he was placed in the RTU, the release said.

Turner’s cause of death was pending an autopsy at the medical examiner’s office, and foul play does not appear to be a factor in his death, the release said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was also investigating.