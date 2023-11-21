Carol Vorderman clashes with Conservative Party press office over latest tweets

Carol Vorderman hit back after she was branded a 'bit sad' but the Conservative Party press office. (Getty Images) (Dave J Hogan via Getty Images)

Carol Vorderman has hit back at the Conservative Party press office after they branded her a "bit sad" on social media.

The former Countdown star - who recently quit her BBC Radio Wales show over a change in social media guidelines for presenters - has continued to voice her disapproval of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Vorderman, 62, reposted a tweet from the Official Conservative Party Press Office which accused her of "attacking young people" for highlighting a recent poll that revealed only 1% of voters age 18-24 would vote Tory.

Vorderman wrote: "Tories are worried. Recent polls have shown only 1% of voters age 18-24 would vote Tory When I congratulated the 99% for their fine political sense, Tory HQ tries to turn it into "attacking young people."

"Note to Tories Just wait till you see what's round the corner in our [Stop The Tories] campaign to dismantle you.... Including actively engaging as many young people as possible to vote....videos soon. Tick Tock."

Carol Vorderman recently quite her BBC radio show over her political principles. (Getty Images) (Alan Crowhurst via Getty Images)

The I'm A Celebrity... South Africa contestant was citing a YouGov poll published in September which indicated just one per cent of 18-24year-olds surveyed would vote Conservative in the next election.

She had tweeted: "Can you imagine the shame nowadays of any young person saying they belong to the Corrupt Conservative Party? Polls show only 1% of age 18-24 would even vote for you....and even then they'd probably do it in secret. Your self-serving govt is a blight on the U, and will be remembered as a stain in our political history General election NOW."

The Conservative Party press office responded: "Attacking young people? Bit sad. Surely you know better than to shame the next generation for being politically engaged?"

Vorderman recently announced she was quitting her BBC Radio Wales show over a change in social media guidelines for presenters.

She told her followers on X: "I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in."

Matt Hancock and Carol Vorderman were photographed together in a VIP box at Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2023. (Getty Images) (Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images)

Earlier this year the Celebrity Gogglebox star accused several Conservative Party MPs of "pretending to be Green" in their latest political campaign.

And she also exchanged insults with Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson after naming him among a list of Tory politicians - including former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - who have removed their links to the Conservative Party from their Twitter bios.

The This Morning guest presenter spoke out to deny fraternising with Matt Hancock after they were pictured together at the races.

And she called out Suella Braverman for "gaslighting" over the refugees who died crossing the Channel, slamming her as "the very worst of the worst".

Carol Vorderman worked with former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron on an educational policy. (Getty Images) (Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images)

In the past Vorderman has worked with both the Labour Party and the Conservative Party towards government legislation.

In her own words: "I worked with David Blunkett (Labour) on the world's first online grooming law and with a previous Tory gov on Mathematics policy in schools. Both for the cause, not the politics."

She has previously described herself as "not a politically motivated woman" but has become increasingly frustrated with the Tory government in recent years voicing her anger over those who profited from PPE contracts during the coronavirus pandemic and calling for Boris Johnson to resign in June 2022.

