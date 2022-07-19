Carole Brown and Richard Bynum Named Among Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Executives

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- PNC Financial Services Group

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) executives Carole Brown and Richard Bynum have been named as two of Savoy magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. The distinctive list honors the top national business executives who make a positive impact in corporate America and also demonstrate leadership and influence within their community.

“Now more than ever, it is very important for diverse executives to "lead by example." Role modeling is one of the most effective tools for developing our future leaders and empowering them within Corporate America,” said Savoy’s CEO & Publisher L.P. Green, II. “The selection for this distinctive honor was very competitive, but well deserving in this case.”

As Head of PNC’s Asset Management Group, Brown oversees wealth management and private banking services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals and families, as well as custom investment and advisory solutions for institutional clients. Prior to joining PNC in 2019, Brown had a more than 25-year career as one of the leading municipal finance investment bankers in the country, including most recently serving as chief financial officer for the City of Chicago.

Throughout her career, Brown has contributed her extensive leadership experience to several civic, community and non-profit boards, including the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Metropolitan Planning Council, as well as a member of The Economic Club of Chicago, the Executives' Club of Chicago and The Chicago Network.

An accomplished executive with more than 20 years of diverse leadership experience, Bynum leads PNC’s Community Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Community Development Banking; and Diversity and Inclusion divisions as Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. Throughout his 17-year career at PNC, which began in 2005 with its Executive Leadership Program, Bynum previously served as regional president of PNC in Greater Washington and has served as an executive leader of various divisions including the Greater Washington retail market and the head of PNC Business Banking.

Bynum – who has been recognized as one of Washington, D.C.'s most influential business leaders by the Washington Business Journal – serves on the boards of numerous non-profit and civic organizations, including the corporate council for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture; the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.; the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts; the Federal City Council; the Philip L. Graham Fund Foundation; the United Way – National Capital Area; and the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

Savoy magazine is a quarterly, national publication covering the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle. From business to news, sports to entertainment, design to technology, Savoy is a cultural catalyst that highlights timely topics and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Connect with Savoy: Twitter - www.twitter.com/savoynetwork, Facebook - www.facebook.com/savoymagazine, LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/savoy-magazine.

