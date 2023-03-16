Carolina Beach man injured in officer-involved shooting will serve prison time

A Carolina Beach man pleaded guilty to three crimes in connection with an July 2022 officer-involved shooting.

A 42-year-old man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Carolina Beach last summer pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the incident.

In the early morning hours of July 2, Carolina Beach police officers attempted to serve warrants on then-41-year-old Robert Fitts at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach. The encounter escalated and resulted in the officers using gunfire.

Fitts was injured in the shooting and received medical treatment. Neither officer was injured.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David, Fitts appeared in New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to three charges: fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, both officers were cleared and neither faced any charges in connection with the incident.

Following his Thursday plea, Fitts was sentenced to serve between 5.8 and 9.4 years in prison for his crimes.

