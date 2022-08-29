Carolina Beach woman convicted in 2017 adoption scheme captured 17 months after escape

A former Carolina Beach woman who ran an online scheme promising to sell a baby she didn't have is back in custody after escaping more than 17 months ago.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wendy Mae Jenkins George, 42, escaped custody March 18, 2021, while she was serving a portion of her prison sentence at her Asheville home through the department's Extending the Limits of Confinement program.

George was captured Friday and is currently being held in the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh, according to the state Department Of Public Safety Public Information database.

Past coverage: Couples in 4 states say Carolina Beach woman played on their desires

Related: Woman who ran pregnancy scam allegedly ran away while serving at-home prison sentence

In 2017, George was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses after law enforcement said she frauded some 20 victims across the nation into believing she would let them adopt her unborn baby and cheating them of cash.

Officials believed George wasn't even pregnant when she lied about putting her unborn child up for adoption.

Before her escape, George was serving an active sentence for five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, felony violation of social services and accessing a computer to defraud. She was set to be released in October 2021.

The Extending the Limits of Confinement program allowed certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The program originated during the COVID-19 pandemic as an effort to keep staff and offenders healthy by decreasing population sizes in prison.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Former Carolina Beach woman who ran adoption scam captured after escape