Carolina Guns and Gear burglary: Asheville man sentenced to prison for gun theft

Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek was broken into in the early morning of Jan. 7, 2022. An Asheville man was sentenced Sept. 15 to 102 months in prison for his role in the burglary.

ASHEVILLE - One of the people charged with burglarizing Carolina Guns and Gear and stealing over 30 firearms earlier this year has been sentenced to 102 months, or 8 1/2 years, in prison, according to a United States Attorney’s Office news release.

Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, of Asheville, will also serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term, after Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced him Sept. 15.

In January, Asheville police charged Greenlee, Jesse Lynn Williams and Alexa Rae Bassillo with breaking into the store and making off with 33 guns. Another suspect, Bernard Carson, was charged in the case days later.

“Court records show that on January 7, 2022, Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Greenlee and Bassillo served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary,” the release says.

“According to court documents, immediately after the burglary, Greenlee, Williams and Bassillo traveled to Greenlee’s residence, where they divvied up the stolen firearms,” it says. “Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Greenlee received eight of the stolen firearms, two of which Greenlee sold to his co-defendant, Bernard Eugene Carson, a prohibited person who is not permitted to own a firearm due to prior criminal convictions.”

To date, law enforcement has recovered eight of the 33 stolen firearms, according to the news release.

Greenlee pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting in April, according to the release.

His three co-defendants also entered guilty pleas. They are awaiting sentencing.

