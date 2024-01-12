Carolina Hurricanes coach provides latest update on injured goalie Pyotr Kochetkov

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov has been placed in the NHL’s concussion protocol, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday.

Kochetkov was injured in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at PNC Arena. After a collision in the crease with the Ducks’ Isac Lundestrom, Kochetkov needed help in leaving the ice.

Antti Raanta took over for Kochetkov and earned the win with three saves as the Canes won, 6-3.

With Kochetkov out indefinitely, Brind’Amour said goalie Yaniv Perets would be recalled from the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. The former Quinnipiac star has played 16 games for the Admirals.

“That’s all we’ve got,” Brind’Amour said Friday.

Perets was recalled from the Admirals in December and served as a backup but did not play in any Canes games.

Kochetkov has started 11 of the last 14 games for the Canes with goalie Frederik Andersen dealing with blood-clotting issues and uanble to play. Andersen has been working out off ice but his return is uncertain.