Carolina Hurricanes’ offense stymied in listless loss to Flyers, their first on home ice

Andrei Svechnikov has an excuse for being stuck on zero, at least.

With his delayed start to the season, and the time needed to round into game shape without a training camp under his belt, the fact he has yet to score in eight games is curious but not catastrophic.

The other two Carolina Hurricanes yet to get off the starting line in that category won’t get better chances than they had Wednesday night. And the Hurricanes could have used those goals from Jordan Martinook and Jack Drury both, in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, their first at home this season.

Now, neither one is likely to challenge Auston Matthews for the NHL lead under normal circumstances, but it’s also odd they’ve gone a combined 32 games – each appearing in every game this season so far – without scoring. Jordan Staal might as well be in that group as well, without a goal since opening night.

Martinook is coming off his best goal-scoring season in four years and has been playing on one of the NHL’s most possession-dominant lines with Staal and Jesper Fast, a group that had been split up but was reunited at the first intermission Wednesday with the Hurricanes facing a two-goal deficit and unable to crack Carter Hart despite a 10-5 advantage in scoring chances.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) left wing Noah Cates (27) and right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) go out to stop eat scoring attempt shot by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the second period at PNC Arena.

Martinook had a great chance during a flurry of those first-period chances, with the puck in a scramble in front but unable to lift the puck over Hart’s leg. When you’re not scoring, those are the ones that don’t go in. There’s every reason to believe this is just a blip for Martinook, but with each game that passes, the zero gets bigger.

Drury, meanwhile, has shown flashes of scoring ability in his brief NHL career, but not this season. He had what should have been his first goal disallowed against these same Flyers last month, just like what would have been his only playoff goal last spring. He’ll never get a better chance than he had in the first period Wednesday.

Stefan Noesen found Drury alone in acres of space in front with a whipped pass out of the corner and Drury was only able to deflect it into Hart. He did pick up an assist on Noesen’s second-period goal, getting the puck up ice on a textbook rush for Tony DeAngelo to set up Noesen with a cross-ice pass for a nasty one-timer, but this was a night the Hurricanes needed him to finish as well.

Him, someone, anyone.

Finishing either of those chances would have changed the complexion of a game that got to 3-0 before Noesen broke the ice. Which isn’t to single them out, either: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis, with 11 goals between them, had Grade A opportunities as well during the first period.

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) and center Sebastian Aho (20) try to control the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) during the first period at PNC Arena.

And in the third, DeAngelo hit Michael Bunting with a stretch pass from behind his own net for a breakaway that Bunting backhanded off the bar, while Jarvis fired a one-timer straight into Hart’s belly off a Sebastian Aho feed.

The Hurricanes came out flat, gave up a goal 50 seconds in and played from behind the rest of the night, the opposite of Saturday’s 4-0 thumping of the Lightning in Tampa — sloppy and disjointed, very out of character. So was a toothless power play that had converted in six of the previous seven games and all but four on the season.

Pyotr Kochetkov might have wanted the first goal back, as nasty a shot as it was, but he was victimized by his defense on the next two. That’s exactly the kind of game where an unexpected contribution can turn things around, where someone’s slump-buster can lift an entire team.

The Hurricanes aren’t built around an offensive superstar, as good as Svechnikov and Aho are, as deep and talented as their blue line is. They need contributions from everybody.

When they get them, they’re tough to beat. They were not Wednesday.

