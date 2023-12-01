Carolina Hurricanes salvage a point at home in frustrating loss to New York Islanders

On a Hockey Fights Cancer Night at PNC Arena, the players for the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders all stood on the ice before the game.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour stood by himself behind the bench, swaying side to side, furiously working his gum. He had on his game face, ready for another grinding Metropolitan Division battle, as so many tend to be between the Canes and Isles.

It was a battle, and the Isles won it 5-4 in overtime on Mathew Barzal’s score off a two-on-one with Noah Dobson with 2:14 left in the OT.

Sebastian Aho tied the score 4-4 with 2.5 seconds left in regulation, poking a shot through goalie Semyon Varlamov. The Canes (13-8-1) had pulled Pyotr Kochetkov for a sixth attacker and Jordan Staal put a shot on net with Aho positioned in front.

The Isles (9-7-6) took advantage of an unusual call — a delay of game penalty against Staal after the captain swatted the puck over the glass — to take the lead with a power-play goal by Kyle Palmieri at 6:41 of the third period.

Jack Drury’s second goal of the season, on a pass from Stefan Noesen, tied the score 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third. Jalen Chatfield scored for Carolina in the first period and Staal in the second.

The Islanders trailed 1-0 in the first period and 2-1 in the second but made a paltry amount of shots count against Canes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

Case in point: Simon Homstrom tied the score 2-2 with a shorthanded goal with four minutes left in the second — New York’s first shot of the period. Pierre Engvall then pushed the Isles ahead with a shot from the slot with 1:57 left — New York’s third and final shot of the period.

Three takeaways from the game:

Do shot totals matter?

The quantity was there, as usual for the Canes, but what about the quality?

The first period was a typical Hurricanes period. They looked to shoot early and often. They had 38 total attempts to the Isles’ 18. They had 18 scoring chances. They were in the New York zone a lot. They got too cute at times but got their opportunities.

And it was tied 1-1.

The Canes had 12 shots blocked — in the opening period. Varlamov, getting the start, did not seem overly stressed. He weathered the period well enough.

The Canes’ one goal was fluky. Chatfield, battling two Islanders in front of the crease, took a swipe at the puck and it bounced up and over Varlamov’s shoulder.

The Canes had 15 shots while allowing just three in the second, and trailed 3-2.

A question for the Canes: Would less be better? That is, fewer shots but more work put into getting better shots? It’s not as if the Canes are leading the league in scoring — they were 12th at 3.3 a game before Thursday.

Late slippage

Late-period lapses and goals allowed are almost always momentum-sappers and the Canes did it twice.

Bo Horvat scored for New York with two minutes left in the first period, which the Canes had controlled with sustained pressure in the Isles zone. Good pass from Barzal, who carried the puck into the zone, and good finish by Horvat breaking in behind defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

The Canes then had possession nearly all of the second period and had a 2-1 lead before Engvall took the puck off the wall and got off a shot from the slot with 1:57 left.

Pyotr plays, Raanta

Kochetkov made his third straight start for Canes. That’s good for Kochetkov, a young guy who likes the work, but what about Antti Raanta?

With Frederik Andersen out indefinitely with a blood-clotting issue, it was expected the Canes likely would go with a rotation of Kochetkov and Raanta. But since allowing eight goals in the 8-2 loss to Tampa Bay last week, Raanta has been the backup.

The loss to Tampa Bay was an exception for Raanta at PNC Arena, where he had won 14 in a row. Raanta is a veteran and a competitor known for his calm nature off the ice. One has to think he really wants back in.