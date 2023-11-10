Carolina Panthers fans, frustrated by team’s terrible start, plan ‘March on Mint’ event

Carolina Panthers fans are frustrated — to say the least — following the team’s embarrassing 1-8 start.

Through nine games, the Panthers are tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. Without a 2024 first-round pick, which was packaged in a deal to trade up for this year’s No. 1 pick and ultimately quarterback Bryce Young, things look bleak for the franchise’s future. Despite hiring head coach Frank Reich and an all-star coaching staff this offseason, the Panthers have looked lost, and the fan base is using the time off following Thursday’s 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears to make its voice heard.

The Panthers Nation Podcast announced on its social media platforms that it plans to stage a “March on Mint” around Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at noon.

Said Panthers Nation Podcast on Twitter: “Calling #PantherNation! Join us for the OFFICIAL ‘March On Mint’ to make our voices heard . We love our team but it’s time to demand better performance on the field. Let’s show our passion (peacefully) and push for change!”

The Panthers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19. After that Week 11 matchup, they’ll start a stretch of three consecutive road games against the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.