Carolina Panthers and former Gamecocks wide receiver arrested on gun and drug charges

Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested on gun and drug charges Friday in Union County, S.C., according to jail and court records.

South Carolina court and police records show Smith was charged Friday by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of drugs and speeding.

Smith was given a $5,000 bond on the drug charge and a $1,000 bond on the gun charge after he appeared before a Union County magistrate judge, according to online Union County court records.

As of 5:50 p.m. he was still in the custody of the Union County, S.C. jail, but was later released after posting bail.

A spokesperson for the Panthers said they were aware of the matter, but declined to comment further citing “a pending legal matter.”

Both the gun and drug charge are what is called General Sessions charges because the potential penalty for a conviction carries a year in prison under South Carolina law.

Smith’s court date is June 14 in Union County criminal court, records show.

Kevin Brackett, the top prosecutor for York and Union counties in South Carolina, said Friday afternoon he was made aware of charges against a Panthers player by Union County sheriff deputies.

“Our office treats all defendants the same,” Brackett said. “This defendant will be treated no differently than anyone else.”

Brackett said all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent by the courts.

It was unclear Friday afternoon if Smith had a lawyer.

Smith, 23, caught six passes for 104 yards during his rookie season in Carolina. The Panthers drafted him in the sixth round from South Carolina where he stared for four seasons. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal.

Smith was born in Union, S.C., where he was arrested.

He is expected to be a contributor on special teams next season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.