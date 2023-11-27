Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fires head coach Frank Reich after less than a year

The Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching carousel will continue to spin under owner David Tepper.

Monday, Tepper fired head coach Frank Reich following a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Reich, who was also the first starting quarterback in franchise history in 1995, lasted just 11 games (1-10) as head coach.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as interim head coach, while offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will retake play-calling duties.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well,” Tepper said in a statement. “Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will be special advisor to Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties.”

Reich, 61, was hired in January to much fanfare. He compiled a notable staff upon his arrival, hiring the likes of Brown, Jim Caldwell, Josh McCown, Duce Staley and Ejiro Evero to help lead his new roster. But from the preseason on, the Panthers’ offense looked stagnant, even with No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, leading the unit.

The Panthers started 0-6 under Reich. Following the Week 7 bye, Reich — a lauded offensive mind — handed off offensive play-calling to Brown, a first-year offensive coordinator. The Panthers averaged just 11.3 points per game during a three games stretch with Brown calling plays. Despite winning their first game of the season with Brown in control, Reich retook play-calling duties after an embarrassing 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on national television in Week 10.

The Panthers put 10 points in back-to-back matchups with Reich, again, in charge of offensive play-calling — losing both despite strong performances from the defense.

Reich is the third full-time head coach to be fired by Tepper since taking over as owner in 2018. He chose not to hire former interim head coach Steve Wilks — who went 6-6 during his run last year — in favor of Reich this offseason.

This story will be updated.