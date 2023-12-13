Carolina Panthers reach stadium naming rights agreement with Bank of America

Mike Kaye
·2 min read

The Carolina Panthers’ stadium will continue to be named after Bank of America for the foreseeable future.

The team announced it reached an extension agreement with Bank of America on the stadium naming rights on Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, including the length of the extension.

Bank of America has owned the naming rights to the stadium, located in uptown, since 2004.

“We are proud that the stadium will continue to carry the name of one of Charlotte’s most iconic and philanthropic companies,” said team president Kristi Coleman in a release. “Extending our naming rights agreement not only speaks to the value of our partnership, but also underscores the mutual trust and shared commitment that defines our relationship.”

The Panthers announced earlier this month that the team plans to host training camp at their practice facility outside of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte starting this summer. The team had previously hosted training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina — outside of the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season — since the franchise’s inception in 1995.

Also, as The Observer reported last month, Tepper Sports & Entertainment filed a rezoning administrative amendment application with the city of Charlotte in order to have the option to make changes to the area around the Panthers’ practice facility. According to the application, the request was made to “provide the option for additional outdoor practice fields, relocate parking area from along Cedar Street to a location farther internal to the site, and accessory building(s) along the railroad/southeastern portion of the site.”

Along with hosting 10 Panthers games per campaign — including the preseason — Bank of America Stadium is also the home of Charlotte FC. Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper’s company, also has an agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to host events at Bank of America Stadium — including the Duke’s Mayo Classic and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The stadium also hosts concerts and other events throughout the year.

