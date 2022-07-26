Carolina Village announces new board president

Trina Stokes is the new Carolina Village Board president. She is also the strategic planning manager at AdventHealth Hendersonville, has served as executive director of both the Council on Aging for Henderson County and South College and sits on the boards for the Henderson County Partnership for Health and the Transportation Advisory Board.

Trina Stokes was elected as the Carolina Village Board president and begins her presidency on July 26 at the regularly scheduled board meeting, according to a press release.

Stokes is the strategic planning manager at AdventHealth Hendersonville and has served as the executive director of both the Council on Aging for Henderson County and South College. She holds an M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She serves on other community boards, including Henderson County Partnership for Health and the Transportation Advisory Board.

“We are looking forward to Trina’s leadership as we plan and direct the future of Carolina Village. Her experience leading non-profit organizations and her experience in healthcare will be invaluable as we move forward," said Carolina Village's executive director, Kevin Parries.

Stokes' election follows the retirement of Kohlan Flynn, who has been a board member since 2007 and board president since 2015. During Flynn’s tenure, Carolina Village has expanded services and operations several times, including:

The addition of the Independent Living E-Wing and Care Center in 2008

Dining expansion and renovations in 2012

The addition of a central amenities “Main Street” in 2013

The construction of 54 cottages and 36 apartments in Independent Living in 2018

The current dining expansion and renovation, which is slated to open this November.

“Dr. Flynn should be very proud of what he has helped Carolina Village accomplish during his tenure,” Parries said. “He has helped shape retirement living locally, and we hope he thoroughly enjoys his own retirement, especially since he’ll be right here on campus as a resident.”

The Carolina Village Board is a volunteer board comprised of local leaders who make Henderson County the vibrant, welcoming community that it is. To learn more, visit www.carolinavillage.com/about/board-of-directors/.

