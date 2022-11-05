Carolinas brace for fierce winds, rough surf and rain dump from Caribbean storm

A weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea could bring “gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion” to much of the southeastern U.S. coast next week, National Hurricane Center officials warned Saturday.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the system was dumping disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and was expected to deliver heavy rains to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday, according to a National Hurricane Center bulletin.

The system is likely to strengthen into a subtropical or tropical depression early in the week as the storm moves west-northwest over the southwestern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center bulletin.

Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center upped the 5-day chance of the storm intensifying as it marches up the coast to 80%.

Coastal areas should expect flooding and strong winds, rains and surf even if the disturbance fails to strengthen into a tropical or sub-tropical storm, National Hurricane Center officials said in the bulletin. The risk of those weather threats increased Saturday, hurricane center officials said

“While it is too early to determine the timing, magnitude and location of specific impacts, interests along the southeastern United States coast, the east coast of Florida and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system,” the National Hurricane Center repeated in a tweet at 8 p.m.

The center issued the same warning Saturday afternoon.

Rains from the system could arrive at the coast and even west into the Charlotte area as early as Thursday, meteorologist Andrew Kimball of the National Weather Service office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer Saturday morning.

Other weather models indicate Friday as the day of arrival, he said.

What’s certain, he said, is that the Carolinas will see rain from the system, with the heaviest bands anticipated at the coast.

In the Triangle, the NWS forecast calls for sunny and warm conditions — with high temperatures near 80 — through Tuesday before temperatures return to near normal on Wednesday. The first real chance of rain in the Triangle is Thursday, according to the NWS.

But much of Eastern North Carolina should expect “strong onshore winds ... with marine hazards and minor to moderate coastal impacts” when the storm front arrives, National Weather Service meteorologists said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Tidal flooding is a primary concern from the storm, the South Carolina State Climatology Office said in a bulletin Friday, “whether or not we are dealing with a tropical storm or non-tropical gale center moving our way or nearby to our southeast.”

Charlotte, Rock Hill forecast

Unrelated to the Caribbean storm threat, the Charlotte region faced the prospect of possibly severe thunderstorms through Saturday night.

“Locally heavy rainfall and briefly gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms that develop,” meteorologists in the NWS Greer office said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upstate South Carolina and parts of the Carolinas’ mountains also fell under the threat.

After a 50% chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, Charlotte should remain sunny to mostly sunny until clouds from the Caribbean storm are expected to roll into the region late Wednesday, the 8 p.m. Saturday NWS Charlotte forecast showed.

Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with the chance of showers pegged at 40% late Thursday and 50% all day Friday, the forecast shows.

Highs in Charlotte are expected to bounce around through the week, from a predicted 77 Sunday and 78 Monday to 68 Tuesday, 63 Wednesday, 65 Thursday, 69 Friday and 59 Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.

Rock Hill has a 40% chance of showers late Thursday and a 50% chance Friday, with respective predicted highs of 66 and 71, NWS meteorologists said.

Saturday’s high in Rock Hill is forecast to plummet to 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

