Carolinas in possible path of strengthening Atlantic storm, Hurricane Center maps show

A storm off the African coast is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean this week — and could veer northwest toward the Carolinas, a National Hurricane Center map showed Saturday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the storm was several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, starting “to show signs of organization” and was “likely to become a tropical depression by early to middle next week,” National Hurricane Center officials said on Twitter..

Hurricane Center officials upped the chance of the storm intensifying to 80% Saturday night.

Tropical depressions pack winds of up to 38 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The predicted path of the storm on the National Hurricane Center map “is a very favorable track for any storm that forms in the Atlantic,” although it’s way too early to forecast where the storm will end up, meteorologist Joshua Palmer with the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer.

“Confidence in any direction is extremely low,” Palmer said about the ultimate path of the storm. “We really don’t know where the storm is going to go.”

Palmer said it would take 12 days for the storm to reach the U.S. coast, if it does. The disturbance could head in any direction by then, he said, and “right now, there’s absolutely no concern for the Carolinas.”

The storm was classified Saturday as a “tropical wave,” a wide area of “disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

“It would be pretty rare and unusual if it develops outs here during this part of the season,” meteorologist Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Invest #92L showing a little spin between 25-30W longitude. It would be pretty rare and unusual if it develops outs here during this part of the season. NHC at 40/70% at 48/168 hrs at 8am. pic.twitter.com/Vj5ViSw6p3 — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) June 17, 2023

If the storm unexpectedly intensifies to tropical storm status, with winds between 39 mph and 74 mph, it will be named. “Arlene” is next on the Hurricane Center list.

In a Saturday night update, NWS meteorologists in the Greer office said they doubt the storm will reach the Carolinas, but it’s time to be prepared.

“Hurricane season officially started June 1st and we are already seeing the Atlantic heating up,” NWS meteorologists said on Twitter. “Though likely not to affect our area, this is a GREAT time to ensure you have your emergency kit refreshed or made. ‘Tis the season, be prepared!”

Of more immediate concern is a weather system from the Great Lakes expected to dump heavy rains all week on the western Carolinas, including Charlotte, Palmer said.

Forecasters don’t yet know precisely how much rain will fall, but Charlotte could see 3 or 4 inches, he said.

Charlotte forecast

The Charlotte region was under another Code Orange hazardous air alert Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources issued the alert effective until 8 p.m., including for other areas of the state.

Showers and thunderstorms from the southwest are expected Monday, “with periods of heavy rainfall possible from late Monday through at least Tuesday,” according to an NWS hazardous weather alert Saturday. “Localized flooding could occur in any areas repeatedly affected by the showers and thunderstorms.”

Showers and thunderstorms could pummel the region again “mid week and beyond,” according to the alert.

Charlotte has up to a 40% chance of showers by Monday, with the prospect climbing to 70% Tuesday before dipping to 60% Wednesday and Thursday and 50% Friday, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Dry conditions with near-normal temperatures are expected today through most of Sunday across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. Moisture returns Sunday night through Monday and could linger through much of the upcoming week. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/PjHVIsMmDa — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 17, 2023