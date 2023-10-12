Caroline Ellison Reveals She Was With a New Flame When SBF Investigators Came Knocking

Noah Kirsch
·2 min read
0
REUTERS/Cheney Orr
REUTERS/Cheney Orr
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Caroline Ellison, who has spent three days testifying against her former boyfriend and boss, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, lobbed one more barb on Thursday, revealing that she was with a new boyfriend when the FBI raided her parents’ home in Nov. 2022.

Ellison said she and Bankman-Fried had commenced a sexual relationship in 2018, then dated off and on through mid-2022. After splitting with him for the final time, her professional life suffered, she said. “I found it difficult to have in person, one-on-one conversations with him,” she recalled on Thursday.

By November, when FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research collapsed, she had already moved on to a new flame, she said.

In fact, when the FBI raided her parents’ home, she was there with her boyfriend and her mom’s housekeeper, she said. Ellison didn’t reveal her new boyfriend’s name, though she said he also worked for the crypto firm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Caroline Ellison Gets Her Revenge on Sam Bankman-Fried

During her three days on the stand, Ellison, 28, has repeatedly blamed Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange’s collapse.

Asked on Tuesday if she had committed any crimes during her time at Alameda, she replied, “Yes, we did,” and admitted to engaging in fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and money laundering.

“He directed me to commit these crimes,” she said of her then-boyfriend.

She said that, in all, she and her co-conspirators misappropriated $14 billion in customer deposits to pay off loans and fund investments, though she said they were able to repay some of those assets.

She further claimed that, at Bankman-Fried’s direction, she compiled misleading balance sheets that hid Alameda’s true risk profile from lenders. At the same time, she claimed, Bankman-Fried worked to obscure his involvement with Alameda, hoping to avoid public relations issues if people came to realize the hedge fund was closely intertwined with FTX.

At one point during her testimony on Wednesday, she broke down in tears when she was asked to explain messages she and Bankman-Fried exchanged around the time FTX was imploding, in which Ellison wrote, “this is the best mood I’ve been in in like a year.”

“To be clear, that was overall the worst week of my life,” she said, adding that “I felt this sense of relief that I didn’t have to lie anymore.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

    It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

    During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Account Labs raises $7.7M as FTX's demise leads to crypto self-custody growth

    The unraveling of FTX's misuse of customer funds also exposed the risks of using crypto wallets controlled by centralized trading platforms, prompting users to seek self-custodial wallets. While FTX's demise and the subsequent troubles of its affiliated companies have dampened the crypto market, there's no lack of wallet solutions still trying to vie users. One such player is Account Labs, which today is announcing its fresh $7.7 million Series Pre-A funding round.

  • Why can't some women orgasm? Here's what experts say.

    Women who struggle with achieving orgasm may be dealing with physical or psychological issues. Here's what to know.

  • Live: The 60+ best Prime Day deals that are still available today

    We cherry-picked Prime Day deals worth snapping up: Apple, Shark, the latest Lightning deals and more.

  • Fantasy Football Week 6: DFS starts, fades and undervalued options

    The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.

  • How many personal loans can you have at once?

    Multiple expenses may mean you need multiple financing options. The good news: there's no limit to how many personal loans you can have at once.

  • Creators raising venture capital: unsettling or genius?

    When Slow Ventures announced that it would set aside $20 million to invest in individual creators, GP Sam Lessin responded to onlookers’ confusion with a memorable quip: “it’s def not indentured servitude.” Companies like Spotter and Jellysmack underwrite YouTubers’ back catalog in exchange for upfront cash, while Creative Juice will fund a creator in exchange for a cut of revenue over a set term. Mythical, the entertainment studio owned by YouTube stars Rhett and Link, launched a $5 million venture capital fund for creators in 2021.

  • Cruise opens robotaxi service in Houston

    GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park, and River Oaks neighborhoods. The company; Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.

  • EA’s surreal mobile mashup blends soccer with turn-by-turn strategy

    EA announced a strange mobile game, using turn-by-turn strategy gameplay on the soccer field. EA Sports FC Tactical launches for iOS and Android in 2024.