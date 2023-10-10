Caroline Ellison: Sam Bankman-Fried Thought He Might Become President
Caroline Ellison held nothing back on Tuesday while testifying against her former boss and ex-boyfriend, Sam Bankman-Fried, in Manhattan district court. Her recollection of their conversations depicted the FTX founder as a risk junkie with a giant ego. At one point, she recounted, he claimed that he had a five percent chance of one day becoming president of the United States. Some observers gathered in an overflow room at the courthouse couldn’t help but laugh.