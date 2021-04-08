Caroline Jurie: Mrs World arrested over Sri Lanka pageant bust-up

·2 min read

Police in Sri Lanka have arrested the reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie, after she allegedly injured a fellow beauty queen in an on-stage bust-up.

Pushpika De Silva won the "Mrs Sri Lanka" title in a televised ceremony on Sunday, and former winner Mrs Jurie was meant to crown her.

Instead, she pulled the crown off Mrs De Silva's head, claiming she could not hold the title as she was divorced.

The winner later said she is separated from her husband, not divorced.

Mrs Sri Lanka is part of the Mrs World beauty pageant series for married women. The winners of each country's title progress to the overall Mrs World competition.

"There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place," Mrs Jurie told the audience.

She placed the crown on the runner-up, prompting a tearful Mrs De Silva to walk off stage, a video of the incident showed.

Celebrations on stage at the Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant
A video showed former winner Caroline Jurie handing the crown to the runner-up

In a Facebook post, Mrs De Silva said she went to hospital to be treated for head injuries after the incident.

"There are a lot of single mums like me today who are suffering in Sri Lanka," she later told a press conference. "This crown is dedicated to those women, those single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone."

She added that she would take legal action for the "unreasonable and insulting" way she was treated.

Another Sri Lankan model involved in the fracas was also arrested.

"Police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over Sunday's incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause," police spokesman Ajith Rohana told the BBC.

Both Mrs Jurie and the chief organiser of Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Chandimal Jayasinghe, were questioned by police on Tuesday.

Mrs De Silva has now been re-crowned, and the pageant's organisers have said they expect Mrs Jurie to issue a public apology.

Mr Jayasinghe told the BBC earlier: "We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organisation has already begun an investigation on the matter."

The Mrs Sri Lanka World beauty pageant is a major contest in the country. The prime minister's wife was among the guests at the ceremony.

Recommended Stories

  • Mrs. Sri Lanka winner has crown ripped off by former title holder

    "I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown," the winner said in a Facebook post about the incident.

  • Mrs Sri Lanka reinstated after crown-snatching

    The winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 was de-throned live on stageCourtesy: Chandimal JayasingheDate: April 4, 2021Location: Colombo, Sri LankaPushpika De Silva had her crown forcibly removedby a former winner who accused her of being divorcedREIGNING MRS WORLD CAROLINE JURIE ANNOUNCING THAT THE WINNER IS A DIVORCEE AND DISQUALIFIED (English):"I have a small request. As for the Mrs World, there is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first step in that the crown goes to the first runner up."In a Facebook post, De Silva said she was separated, not divorcedShe was reinstated after organizers confirmed she was not a divorceeDate: April 6, 2021(SOUNDBITE) (Sinhala) MRS SRI LANKA 2021 WINNER PUSHPIKA DE SILVA SAYING:"There are a lot of mistakes I have made in my life. My life went wrong in ways that I can't believe. But on all of those occasions, it is my parents who have given me strength."

  • What was the most impressive part of Paige Bueckers freshman season at UConn?

    Kara Wolters and Meg Culmo looking back at Paige Bueckers' freshman season at UConn and determine what impressed them the most.

  • McCarthy: Hundreds cross southern border daily without being stopped

    House Minority Leader tells Fox News people from Turkey, Yemen, Sri Lanka have been caught trying to enter US

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Blake Griffin with a buzzer beater vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/07/2021

  • Greatest Honour, Rebel's Romance declared out of Kentucky Derby

    Two horses - Greatest Honour and Rebel's Romance - that won prep races were declared out of the running for the Kentucky Derby.

  • Protests break out after murder of kidnapped woman in Kyrgyzstan

    Hundreds of people rallied in front of Kyrgyzstan's interior ministry on Thursday to demand the resignation of its leadership for what they called police inaction over the murder of a kidnapped woman. Aizada Kanatbekova, 27, was kidnapped on April 5 and found strangled in a car in a rural area two days later, together with her suspected murderer who had died from knife wounds, apparently self-inflicted. Prime Minister Ulugbek Sharipov addressed the crowd, asking the people to give police time to investigate the crime.

  • Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid’s Fave Leggings Are on Super Sale Right Now

    This Alo Yoga style is in every celeb closet, I swear.

  • Nikki Bella Gives Ex John Cena a Shoutout During WWE Hall of Fame Speech: 'Thank You'

    Nikki Bella and John Cena dated for five years before getting engaged in 2017, only to call off the relationship weeks before their 2018 wedding date

  • Study says bitcoin could derail China's climate change targets

    Bitcoin emissions in China exceed the total emissions of the Czech Republic and Qatar, study says.

  • ‘When we aren’t killed, they kidnap us.’ Riding a bus in Haiti now a dangerous quest

    Peterson Prevot was stuck in an hours-long traffic jam along Route National No. 2 in Haiti’s capital when a man approached his minibus with several passengers aboard and demanded 60 cents.

  • Here’s What’s Going on Between Bachelor Exes Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell as They Reunite

    The Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell met up in New York City, but it's not what you think. Read on for the exclusive details of their hangout and where the relationship stands.

  • Ukraine's president visits Donbass as tension mounts with Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was visiting eastern Ukraine on Thursday, following a rise in tension with Russia over a long-running conflict. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region. Russia says the troop movements are defensive and a senior Russian official has said Moscow has no plans to intervene in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

    About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital. "We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely. Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 2.0: Sam Darnold trade has some impact on picks

    The Panthers won’t be picking a quarterback in the first-round of this mock draft after trading for Sam Darnold this week.