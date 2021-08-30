Carolyn Gundersen Joins LifeGuides® As Vice President, Sales

TEMPE, Ariz. --News Direct-- LifeGuides

TEMPE, Ariz., August 30, 2021 /3BL Media/ - LifeGuides® is delighted to announce Carolyn Gundersen has joined the team as Vice President of Sales. Carolyn comes to LifeGuides® with over two decades of experience in the coaching, learning and talent development space, including 18 years with The Ken Blanchard Companies. Throughout her career, she has amplified servant leadership and redefined organizational cultures to drive positive business outcomes for clients around the world.

LifeGuides® offers a community of trained and certified Guides, with experience across 400+ topics of Personal Growth, Lifelong Learning, or Life Challenges. LifeGuides® is offered to employees and their adult families by leading organizations, as either an HR, or L&D benefit.

Carolyn has successfully partnered with all levels of business leaders to implement key talent initiatives across the corporate space. As Director of Client Solutions with The Ken Blanchard Companies, her client roster included American Express, Deloitte Consulting, Toyota Motor North America, Nestle, Disney, FIS Global, among other enterprise businesses. More recently, she was Vice President, Sales with High Performance Institute, a coaching and leadership development firm set to re-energize individuals and organizations alike. Carolyn’s many years of success stems from her inherent ability to quickly cultivate trusting relationships, ultimately leading to key long-term strategic partnerships.

Carolyn states, “with my deep organizational experience, it is abundantly clear to me now how fundamental LifeGuides® is to the employee, as employee wellbeing underpins performance. It is truly the missing link and I am thrilled to help leaders focus on the wellbeing and development of their people, particularly at a time when it is needed the most.”

Derek Lundsten, President and CEO, notes, “having parlayed my own career from the L&D industry to LifeGuides®, I understand firsthand how impactful Carolyn’s experience is to elevate enterprise organizations, leaders and employees, particularly when combined with her innate empathy. Likewise, she is amazingly energetic, service-oriented, values-driven and committed to excellence. We are lucky to have Carolyn with her inspiring passion, intrinsic understanding of our mission and dedicated vision to further cultivate our sales team, as she is certainly a springboard to our continued growth.”

“As I learned from nearly two decades under the tutelage of the formidable Ken Blanchard,” says Carolyn, “one of his most meaningful quotes driving me is: ‘Take care of your people, so they can take care of your customers.’ I believe it should always be about people, as there is no greater investment in an organization. This is why LifeGuides® is so near and dear to my heart.”

Carolyn holds a Master of Science degree in Executive Leadership from University of San Diego and Bachelor of Science, Marketing from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Carolyn is based in Florida, home to the company’s newest hub of Miami, with its establishment earlier this year.

To learn more about LifeGuides®, please visit, lifeguides.com.

To reach us: hello@lifeguides.com

