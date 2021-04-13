Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
Caron Nazario exits his vehicle after being sprayed with a chemical agent by officer Joe Gutierrez during a violent traffic stop in Windsor, Virginia, U.S., December 5, 2020. (via REUTERS)
Caron Nazario exits his vehicle after being sprayed with a chemical agent by officer Joe Gutierrez during a violent traffic stop in Windsor, Virginia, U.S., December 5, 2020. (via REUTERS)

Caron Nazario's lawyer said the army officer feared for his life as he was pulled over by two Virginia police officers who aimed their guns at him and used pepper spray during a violent traffic stop.

Attorney Jonathan Arthur told CNN: "He was terrified that if he was going to move his hands below where Officer Gutierrez could have seen them to undo that seatbelt, they would have murdered him."

Apart from pointing their guns at him, the officers also pushed Lt Nazario to the ground and pepper sprayed him. The officers apparently believed the licence plate on his new SUV was missing.

Lt Nazario has filed a lawsuit for $1m in damages, arguing that the officers violated his first and fourth amendment rights. The lawsuit also claims that the officers used excessive force during the December traffic stop.

Mr Arthur said that his client was justified in feeling threatened enough to fear for his life. The attorney noted that the officers had their guns drawn as they approached the vehicle and issued conflicting orders towards Lt Nazario.

He said: "He displayed admirable calm, which is what I would expect from a United States army officer, to be able to remain that calm, knowing that one wrong move and you're going to die.

"It was made worse by the fact that we had one officer telling him to keep his hands out of the window while the other officer telling him that, you know, he needed to open the door and get out."

In body camera footage, one of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, can be heard telling the Black and Hispanic army officer that he's "fixin' to ride the lightning".

The lawsuit argues that this is a "colloquial expression for an execution," specifically referring to the electric chair.

Mr Arthur added: "You do everything right, you slow down, you submit to the authority of law enforcement, you do the right thing, you wait until a well-lit place to pull over, you're on a dark road, you don't want anybody to get hurt, and then the officers turn around and repay your courtesy with this."

Town Manager William Saunders told CNN on Sunday that Officer Gutierrez had been fired. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, has retained his employment.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring sent an information request to the police department in Windsor, Virginia on Monday saying that he was "deeply concerned" about the traffic stop.

He requested records going back as far as a decade, saying that he was investigating if there was an “unlawful pattern or practice of conduct” at the police department, The New York Times reported.

Mr Herring told CNN on Monday: "The officers' conduct we saw in the videos, it was appalling, it was dangerous, and it's unacceptable. And people of colour continue to experience brutality and being pepper-sprayed, even killed at the hands of law enforcement, and it's got to stop."

Read More

Harvey Weinstein learns about air fryers in bizarre court video

Daunte Wright’s mother describes son asking police ‘am I in trouble’

‘Am I in trouble?’ Daunte Wright’s mother describes final words - live

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with murder in case of Kristin Smart, college student who disappeared in 1996

    Paul Flores, who was with the college student the night she disappeared 25 years ago, was arrested in Southern California on Tuesday.

  • SolarWinds says dealing with hack fallout cost at least $18 million

    Texas-based SolarWinds Corp said the sprawling breach stemming from the compromise of its flagship software product has cost the company at least $18 million in the first three months of 2021. In preliminary results made public on Tuesday, the company said it spent between $18 million and $19 million in the first quarter of 2021 to investigate and remediate what it described as "the Cyber Incident." SolarWinds has been working since December to deal with the fallout of a series of intrusions blamed on Russian hackers across the U.S. government and scores of private companies.

  • Virginia cop accused of pepper-spraying Army officer fired

    ‘We are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light,’ Windsor officials said of the Caron Nazario incident. Joe Gutierrez, one of the Virginia police officers accused of pepper-spraying a Black Army officer during a December traffic stop, has been fired after the governor called for an independent investigation into the disturbing incident captured on camera. Gutierrez and Officer Daniel Crocker are accused of pointing their guns at U.S. Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario and using slang to suggest he would be executed for failing to comply with their commands.

  • Coinbase Reference Price Set at $250 Ahead of Market Debut Tomorrow

    The Nasdaq issues a $250 reference price for the cryptocurrency platform, whose shares start trading tomorrow.

  • After ‘God awful shooting’ of Daunte Wright, Biden under pressure to move on police reform

    White House quietly abandons plan for national commission on police reform as Congress mulls bipartisan efforts on George Floyd bill

  • California targets urgent projects as wildfire season looms

    California is in such an urgent race with another devastating wildfire season that officials began soliciting local project ideas even before they had money to pay for them. In normal years, the worst of the fires don't start until late summer or fall, leaving a window through about May to thin forests, clear buffer zones designed to slow the spread of fires near communities, and beef up the state's seasonal fire crews. A dry winter is already blending into a tinder-dry summer that has produced twice as many wildfires as this time last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

  • Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake won't face discipline, police chief says

    Officer Rusten Sheskey has returned from administrative leave after an investigation by an outside agency found him to be acting within department policy.

  • This One Thing Is Disappearing From Walmarts Nationwide

    One of the greatest conveniences about stopping by Walmart is that there's so much you can accomplish in one stop. But in the coming months, there's one specific part of the shopping experience you might not be able to count on anymore. That's because the company has announced it will be closing hundreds of McDonald's restaurants that operate inside Walmarts nationwide, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Read on to see why the nation's largest retailer is cooling down its relationship with the Golden Arches, and for more on companies that are downsizing, check out This Beloved Store Is Closing 65 Locations. Walmart is winding down its partnership with McDonald's by closing hundreds of restaurants in the coming months. As a result of changing shopping habits, Walmart has confirmed that it plans to close hundreds of McDonald's locations, ultimately leaving only about 150 restaurants remaining after the list of closures is finalized over the summer. The decision marks the end of a nearly three-decade-long collaboration that saw over 1,000 McDonald's restaurants operating within Walmarts at its height, which had already dropped to just about 500 at the start of 2020."These spaces have been freeing up over time. We have been and continue to fill them," Molly Blakeman, a Walmart spokesperson, said in a statement to USA Today. "We're looking to both restaurants and services that are really relevant to our customers."And for more on what to avoid at the superstore, check out The 20 Worst Things to Buy at Walmart, According to Experts. Pandemic-related shopping changes have sped up the closings. The major move marks yet another change brought on by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a sharp increase in online sales, pickup orders, and home deliveries caused foot traffic in stores to plummet. Walmart reported that 2020 saw a 79 percent increase in e-commerce sales from the previous year.But a combination of changing customer preferences and local health ordinances also made it difficult for many McDonald's locations within Walmarts to operate. In July, Kevin Ozan, McDonald's chief financial officer, announced that more than half of the 200 locations that had shuttered in 2020 were "low-volume restaurants in Walmart store locations," USA Today reports. And for more retailers who are shuttering locations, check out This Iconic Clothing Company Is About to Close 100 Stores. A lack of drive-through windows hurt the locations' margins in a big way. Even before the pandemic, there were signs that the partnership's days were numbered. According to The Wall Street Journal, drive-through windows are the biggest source of profitability for McDonald's locations, meaning the in-store restaurants were already at a major disadvantage.Other McDonald's executives point out that customers would often take advantage of refills and extra condiments while shopping, which also ate away at the locations' bottom lines. And the fast food chain reports that business had begun to dip even before the pandemic took hold, with one-third of all sales at company locations coming from Walmart employees eating during breaks or at the end of shifts, The Wall Street Journal reports.And for more retail news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. New restaurants and businesses will replace the shuttered fast food locations. Just because the Golden Arches are coming down doesn't mean the former dining spaces in Walmarts will sit empty. Walmart says that other fast-food operators such as Domino's and Taco Bell have already begun to open locations within SuperCenters, with other local businesses such as barbershops and tool rental facilities also taking on leases."We have a great opportunity with our leased-space business to help our stores become even more convenient and relevant to local communities," Blakeman told USA Today. "We are excited to continue to bring in new businesses that make sense for our customers and their changing needs." And for more on companies struggling with pandemic pressures, check out These 3 Beloved Clothing Brands Just Filed for Bankruptcy.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Estate agent's hi-tech house tour exposes personal data

    House listing on Rightmove reveals "treasure trove of private data".

  • Biden picks anti-Trump police chief to lead CBP

    The president nominates Tucson police chief Chris Magnus as head of Customs and Border Protection. Cochise County, Ariz., Sheriff Mark Dannels weighs in on the change in leadership at the border.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Biden 'absolutely' willing to negotiate with Republicans on spending bill, Psaki says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden is interested in bipartisanship during press briefing.