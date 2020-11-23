Caroselli Beachler & Coleman Partners with Pittsburgh Food Bank to Feed Local Families

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everybody this year. Hundreds of thousands have lost their lives, and millions more have suffered financially because of business closures, job losses, and reduced income. This has put a lot of stress on local food shelves and other relief organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/Caroselli, Beachler & Coleman)

Pittsburgh law firm Caroselli, Beachler & Coleman has partnered with Greater Community Pittsburgh Food Bank to help provide 35,000 meals for families who are experiencing financial difficulties because of the pandemic.

Caroselli Beachler & Coleman said in a statement:

Greater Community Pittsburgh Food Bank has done incredible work being on the front lines and distributing healthy food to those in need throughout their entire 11-county area. They have provided millions of meals this year for local families, and we are thrilled to have been able to play even a small part in this effort. We know that their ongoing focus on helping neighbors who are struggling will lift the spirits for many in our community during this holiday season.

Greater Community Pittsburgh Food Bank was founded in 1980 with a mission to provide food assistance and to help struggling families who had been hit hard by the declining steel industry to get back on their feet. Today, they work through a network of nearly 400 agencies and organizations to distribute more than 35 million meals per year. In 2020, they have worked to meet the increased local demand for food and resources as the community and nation continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

About Caroselli Beachler & Coleman
Caroselli Beachler & Coleman, LLC is an award-winning Pittsburgh-based personal injury law firm that has successfully represented countless injury victims in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and throughout the United States. They have served the local communities in this area for nearly five decades, and they have established a strong reputation as a results-oriented firm that works tirelessly to recover maximum compensation on behalf of their clients. Their office can be reached by calling 412-391-9860 or toll-free at 866-565-4949. Also, visit our website at www.cbmclaw.com.

