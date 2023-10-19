Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival: What to know about tickets, parking and the drinks

Are you a wine aficionado, a beer novice, experimenter or a connoisseur? If any or all apply, then the Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 has something for you.

Lighthouse Beer and Wine will once again host this event this year along with the Voracious & Rare Beer and Wine Festival, which will be held Friday, Oct. 27 in downtown Wilmington.

What is the festival?

The Carousel Child Advocacy Center Beer and Wine Festival has grown to be an integral part of the Carousel Child Advocacy Center's yearly budget. The Carousel Child Advocacy Center provides services to child survivors of abuse and their families. Funds from the festival helps the Carousel Center to continue helping those in need. The festival will be held from noon-5 p.m. at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Riverfront Park, 10 Cowan St., Wilmington and will be held rain or shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: How Cinespace's purchase of Screen Gems will impact Wilmington, starting with a new leader

What's happening?

There will be three local bands performing: The Swellians, Billy Heathen and Soul on Fire.

There will be about 100-120 beer, wine, and food vendors. Upon entering, participants will receive a tasting cup to sample the beer or wine. Participants can also purchase tasting tokens that allow them to try things not included in the ticket. Chips are five for $5.

Coolers, bottles, or drink containers are not permitted into the festival grounds.

Parking will not be available at the venue. You can park anywhere in downtown Wilmington, just be mindful of the parking rules and laws.

Pets are not allowed at the festival.

No large bags are allowed.

More: Wilmington singer releases new single with pop star from 'The Masked Singer'

Where to purchase tickets?

Tickets begin at $35 for a designated driver ticket ($70 for general admission) and are available online at The Beer and Wine Festival - Lighthouse Beer & Wine. There are no refunds. You may not re-enter the festival.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What to know about Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival in Wilmington