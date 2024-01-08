Carowinds has added one of the best new attractions in America, says USA Today

Carowinds is a popular tourist destination in the Carolinas, but one of the park’s newest additions has been named among the best new attractions in America.

USA Today released a list of the top new attractions of the year as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. After compiling nominations with the help of travel experts, readers voted on their overall favorite new spots.

On a list that included everything from activity hubs to museum exhibits and performance spaces, Carowinds’ Aeronautica Landing attraction ranked in the top ten.

Aeronautica Landing opened at Carowinds in April 2023.

“Dedicated to the Carolinas’ lengthy legacy of aviation, Aeronautica Landing comes equipped with rides and an elaborate Game Zone that’s packed full of gravity-themed challenges,” USA Today says. “Visitors also enjoy top-tier drinking and dining spots offering Southern fare and craft beer.”

The new attraction opened last April, at the center of the park’s 50th anniversary celebration, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Riders scream as they fly upside down Thursday on the Air Racers attraction at Carowinds’ new Aeronautica Landing.

[RELATED: Carowinds celebrates its 50th anniversary by showing off the new themed attractions]

In addition to the six flight-themed rides, the three-acre area of the park also has the Terminal A restaurant and bar, modeled after high-end and exclusive sky clubs, and a game zone with carnival games and prizes.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to provide immersive experiences for our guests that showcase the rich history and heritage of the Carolinas, while showcasing the rich legacy and original themes of Carowinds,” Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager, previously said ahead of its opening.

“This region played such an integral role in the history of developing and testing the tools for aviation, and we believe Aeronautica Landing will help bring that to life for our guests for years to come.”

Aeronautica Landing was the only attraction from the Carolinas voted as one of the best by USA Today readers. You can find the full list of the top ten new attractions of the year online at 10best.usatoday.com.