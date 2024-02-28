Carowinds renames ‘Intimidator’ roller coaster

It might not be called the Intimidator anymore, but Carowinds is hoping “Thunder Striker” will still intimidate visitors.

The second-biggest roller coaster at Carowinds will no longer be themed for NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. The park posted to social media on Wednesday announcing that the roller coaster would now be called Thunder Striker.

No reason was given for the renaming, but the Intimidator trademark belongs to Earnhardt’s surviving wife.

Cedar Fair, the company that owns and operates Carowinds, had another “Intimidator” roller coaster at its Kings Dominion park in Virginia. That roller coaster has also dropped the Intimidator name, and it’s temporarily being called “Project 305.”

The roller coaster formerly known as the Intimidator first opened at Carowinds in 2010. It stands just over 230 feet tall and reaches speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Carowinds officially opens for the 2024 season on March 4.

