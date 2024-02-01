Carp Lake man arrested on multiple charges after assaulting his father

CARP LAKE — A 32-year-old Carp Lake man was arrested on Thursday on several assault and domestic violence charges.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an assault complaint at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 on Paradise Trail in Carp Lake Township. Investigators found that a 71-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted with numerous weapons by his son, Jacob Alexander Nappo, 32, of Carp Lake, at their residence.

The father was transported to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey by Emmet County EMS for treatment of his injuries. Nappo was also transported to McLaren for possible hypothermia.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office issued a five-count felony warrant for Nappo, including one count of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of aggravated domestic violence.

According to Sheriff Pete Wallin, Nappo was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1 and arraigned in the 90th District Court. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety. Nappo remains lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Little Traverse Bay Bands Police and Emmet County EMS.

