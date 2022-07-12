When Will CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Turn A Profit?

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. With the latest financial year loss of US$10m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.5m, the US$382m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CarParts.com will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering CarParts.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$23m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CarParts.com given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

