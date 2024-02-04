Carpenter scores twice, including in OT, to lead New York past Ottawa 4-3

Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer (38) watches as Ottawa's Emily Clark (26) is unable to defend against a shot by New York's Alex Carpenter (25) who scores to tie a PWHL hockey game in the third period in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored her second goal of the game in overtime as New York rallied past Ottawa 4-3 on Sunday.

Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry also scored as New York (2-2-1-4) reeled off four unanswered goals.

Corinne Schroeder made 39 saves for the win.

Aneta Tejralova, Lexie Adzija and Savannah Harmon scored for Ottawa (2-0-4-1).

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 shots in net.

Ottawa took an early 2-0 lead in the third when Hayley Scamurra created a turnover and found Adzija, who beat Schroeder five-hole for her team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Harmon made it 3-0 midway through the period. From down low, Daryl Watts saw Harmon coming through the slot to beat Schroeder high.

New York scored twice in a span of 44 seconds to make it a 3-2 game with 4:22 remaining before scoring a power-play goal to tie the game.

This was the first of four games between the two teams.

The game featured the league’s top two power plays. Ottawa (6 for 20) is first and New York (5 for 24) ranks second.

The PWHL schedule will pause after this weekend’s games for an IIHF International Break, with action resuming on Feb. 14.

UP NEXT

New York will travel to Boston on Feb. 17.

Ottawa heads to Minnesota on Feb. 14.

