Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited (HKG:837) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited (HKG:837) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Carpenter Tan Holdings:

0.14 = CN¥101m ÷ (CN¥785m - CN¥69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Carpenter Tan Holdings has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Carpenter Tan Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Carpenter Tan Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.6% average in the Luxury industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Carpenter Tan Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Carpenter Tan Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:837 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Carpenter Tan Holdings?

Carpenter Tan Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Carpenter Tan Holdings has total assets of CN¥785m and current liabilities of CN¥69m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.7% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), Carpenter Tan Holdings earns a sound return on capital employed.