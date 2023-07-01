Carpentry touted as vocation in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON − With the amount of private and commercial builds and other construction work in the local area, carpentry is being touted as a prime vocation for the next generation.

Tim Boggs and Abram Bruner of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, based in North Canton, recently met with Coshocton County Commissioners to introduce themselves and talk about what their organization is doing related to apprenticeships in the region.

Bruner said they want to spend more time in Coshocton, Carroll and Holmes counties drumming up workers. This primarily has to do with the Intel plant being built in Licking County. He said from what they've been told, there's enough work planned at the plant that a carpenter could work 30 years there and retire.

The council is working with the construction technology program at the Coshocton County Career Center on coursework. Boggs said 126 vocational school across the state use their work books, which provides a direct entry to the training program.

The council's apprenticeship program has students going to school four weeks out of the year, broken up by three months working in the field. Training centers are located in Columbus, Toledo, Richfield and Cincinnati. There are 200 centers across the United States.

"It's learning by doing," Bogg said. "The nice thing about our program is everything is transferrable, because not everybody wants to live in a small community all the time. If they decide to move, everything is transferrable to another state."

Boggs said carpenters do more than build houses. They do commercial work, bridges and schools and a segment specializes in floor installations.

"We don't just do the metal studs and drywall, or the ceiling tile grid, or the concrete poured walls, or the flooring. You learn all this when you become a journeyman. You find out what you do the best at and get good at it," Boggs said. "It's a hard job, it really is, but you have to look at the pay in the future you're going to get."

Bruner said in Coshocton County, the average carpenter could make about $31 an hour, plus benefits. Starting wage for apprentices is $18.25 an hour, with standard raises built in over time.

"It's not just a job, it's a career," Bruner said. "Everybody is looking for somebody right now. We're doing well at it. We're bringing young people in by the droves. Retention was something tough in the past, but we're probably at 70% retention rate right now."

For more information on the apprenticeship program and the carpentry council, contact the office at 330-773-9977 or email Tim Boggs at tboggs@ikorcc.com or Abram Bruner at abruner@ikorcc.com. The council has about 16,000 members in Ohio and 36,000 members in the three represented states.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Carpentry touted as vocation in Coshocton County