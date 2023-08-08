Carpet pythons found abandoned in cardboard box in Doncaster

Two carpet pythons were found abandoned in a cardboard box in Doncaster, the RSPCA has said.

The young adult snakes were found by a council worker in Loverose Way, Austerfield on 3 August and were referred to a specialist vet.

One of them, a male albino, was severely emaciated, had a respiratory infection and would have died had it not been found, the RSPCA said.

The other snake, a female, appeared to be in better health, the RSPCA said.

It is believed the snakes, which are between six and eight feet long (1.8m to 2.4m), were unwanted pets.

They are being temporarily boarded at Reptilia in Ossett, West Yorkshire, before permanent homes can be found for them.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said: "It's clear from the very poor condition of the albino snake that this animal's needs hadn't been properly met for a long time and he would certainly have died eventually if he hadn't been found.

"We suspect that attempts to rehome these reptiles were possibly unsuccessful, or the person who owned them has lost interest or couldn't afford to keep them any more and they were sadly abandoned as a result."

Anyone who recognises the snakes or has information should contact the RSPCA appeal line.

Last year, the RSPCA received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help, with numbers of calls averaging highs of 110 per month between May and August.

