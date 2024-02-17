Carr Lecture to feature religious studies professor

Garrett Potts, Carr Lecture at University of Mount Union.

A religious studies professor from the University of South Florida will present the Carr Lecture at University of Mount Union.

Garrett Potts will speak at 7 p.m. Monday in Presser Recital Hall in Cope Music Hall.

Potts teaches graduate and undergraduate courses on interfaith leadership as well as religion’s role in business and healthcare. His primary areas of research include spiritual caregiving, work as a calling, moral injury, and servant leadership.

Potts will present a talk called “Spirituality & Vocation in the Helping Professions.”

Tickets are free, though required. Visit mountunion.edu/lecture-series to order tickets.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mount Union's Carr Lecture to feature religious studies talk