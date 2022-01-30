Carr’s Motown Coney Island brings Detroit dining to Downtown Marion

Husband and wife team Marcus and Simona Carr opened the doors to new restaurant, Carr's Motown Coney Island, at 142 N. Main St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Jan. 13.

Inspired by Detroit roots and a love for Coney Island cuisine, husband and wife team Marcus and Simona Carr opened the doors to a new Downtown Marion restaurant, Carr's Motown Coney Island, at 142 N. Main St. in mid-December.

Upon opening, the Carrs received a warm welcome from the Marion community, with more than 2,700 likes on Facebook just one month after opening.

Marcus is from Detroit, bringing the Motown background the restaurant is based upon, and Simona is a Marion native.

The couple wanted to bring their passion for Motown-style cooking to the hometown atmosphere of Marion when Marcus saw the opportunity to gear a restaurant toward other Detroit transplants in Marion.

"Marion has a ton of Detroiters here as we all know, and Coney Islands are huge in Detroit — they're like on every corner in Detroit — and ever since I've been here I always figured there was a need for a good Coney Island here," Marcus said.

"It's been a collection of the community showing up and really showing their support, so we're definitely blessed and surely appreciate it," he said.

Marcus and Simona have experienced their share of challenges on the road to restaurant ownership.

Though the couple has owned businesses in the past, the Detroit-themed eatery is Marcus and Simona's first experience navigating restaurant ownership, even with limited restaurant experience.

"We've never done anything like this, so we just, you know, walked out on faith knowing God would help us through this and He's been doing that," Simona said.

"We haven't always been at the success we are now, so it's been a rough road getting here, but we're here. We do want to give God all the glory," she continued.

The new local restaurant was welcomed to the Downtown Marion business community in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Jan. 13.

Marion Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Carbary said the chamber is glad Carr's Motown Coney Island is doing well, adding to the diverse dining options Downtown Marion offers.

"As a chamber, a collection of businesses including Marcus,' we are excited when any of our businesses do well and specifically minority-owned businesses as well as they've been proportionately more harmed than any other type of owner from the pandemic," Carbary said.

"We are absolutely excited to hear that he's doing well and of course any success for one business downtown helps all of downtown."

The opening of Carr's Motown Coney Island represents the growth of Black business in Marion and doors of opportunity being opened after the COVID-19 pandemic took a harsh toll on Black small businesses.

Restaurants serve as an important component to the success of Downtown Marion as they draw consumers to the other local businesses.

Though the pandemic took a toll on downtown businesses overall, Carbary said the chamber is glad businesses are coming back from COVID-induced hardship. Downtown Marion still saw a large number of ribbon cuttings during pandemic, but they were not as high as pre-pandemic levels, with 2019 being a great year for Downtown Marion.

"COVID has certainly made things difficult for our restaurants and other businesses in our community, but we're excited to see them coming back and returning to where they should be with new restaurants opening all the time," Carbary said.

Though the restaurant currently opens for lunch at 11 a.m., Marcus and Simona want to serve breakfast this weekend and are planning to launch daily breakfast hours in February.

They are excited to see where the business goes, working to grow the restaurant's presence in the community and willing to expand in the future if opportunities arise.

"We both love to cook. My husband, I think he's one of the best cooks I know," Simona said.

Carr's Motown Coney Island is open every day of the week except Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information or to place a carry-out order, call 740-914 -6092.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Carr’s Motown Coney Island brings Detroit dining to Downtown Marion