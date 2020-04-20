Carr, Riggs & Ingram Managing Partner & Chairman Bill Carr Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

ENTERPRISE, Utah, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining more than 50 other accounting firm CEOs in the nation, Carr, Riggs & Ingram's (CRI) Managing Partner and Chairman, Bill Carr, signed the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion™, further solidifying the firm's commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest top-down driven business commitment focusing on advancing inclusion and diversity in today's companies and organizations. When a CEO takes the "I Act On" pledge, they make a public commitment to building productive, diverse, and inclusive workplaces by:

Creating and maintaining a work environment that allows for complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion;

Implementing and expanding unconscious bias education to help employees recognize, acknowledge, and minimize any potential blind spots that they may have;

Sharing both successful best practices and programs, as well as unsuccessful actions around diversity and inclusion; and

Creating and sharing strategic inclusion and diversity plans with their board of directors, or equivalent governing bodies.

"Our goal is to always be proactive instead of reactive, and that is never more true than when being mindful of embedding the principles of inclusion and diversity into our daily activities," Managing Partner and Chairman Bill Carr stated. "We know that implementing a strategy with inclusion and diversity at its core improves employee engagement, drives performance, and will enhance an employee's overall work experience. At the end of the day, we are nothing without our people. We want to ensure that all of our people feel a sense of belonging at CRI by being their true, authentic selves—and respected for what they bring to the table."

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ was formed in 2017 and is collectively led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, P&G, and PwC. Learn more about CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ by visiting their website at CEOAction.com.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, management consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

